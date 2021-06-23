Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 36,584 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 856,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,079. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CRCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $495,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

