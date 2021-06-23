Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 36,584 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.
NASDAQ CRCT traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 856,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,079. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24.
CRCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at $495,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
