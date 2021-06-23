Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Entegris by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 66.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,751 shares of company stock valued at $67,871,039 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENTG opened at $120.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.40.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.