Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $3,130,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Momo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Momo by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson downgraded Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

