Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,271 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 371,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 63,502 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of MGM opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.86. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

