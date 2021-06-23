Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq stock opened at $178.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.51. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $180.53. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.