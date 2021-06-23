Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

