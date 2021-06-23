Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,080,000 after acquiring an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $235,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

NYSE ES opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

