Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,791,000 after buying an additional 229,348 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after acquiring an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.54.

Shares of EMN opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $65.86 and a 12-month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.91.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.