Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 227 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

