Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHOLY opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Koç Holding AS has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95.

Koç Holding AS Company Profile

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

