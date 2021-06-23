Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CRAWA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $30.15.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

