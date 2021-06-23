Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 1,322 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,512.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30.

On Thursday, March 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total value of $548,111.40.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $7.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,832. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.35.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Coupa Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

