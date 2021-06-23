Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.53 Billion

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post $59.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.18 billion and the lowest is $58.00 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $53.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $191.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.13 billion to $194.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $205.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $198.25 billion to $210.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

COST stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $392.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,473. The company has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $295.40 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.