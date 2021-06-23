Cortex Market Capitalization Hits $35.97 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 31% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $35.97 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.03 or 0.00610003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00078090 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

