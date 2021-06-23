Cornerstone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 201.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 53.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 135.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 432,213 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. 53,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,727. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

In other news, Director Rahn K. Porter acquired 5,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $50,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,653.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bill Maher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $60,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,224.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,793 shares of company stock worth $170,942. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

