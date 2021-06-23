Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,524,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,476,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $155.73. 3,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,568. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.