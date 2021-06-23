Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 111,038 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at $3,273,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,438,000 after buying an additional 57,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at $2,631,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $524.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. Research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

