Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $641,000 Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after buying an additional 104,688 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,808,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 876,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 671,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of HMN opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.67.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

