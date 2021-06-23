Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $589,000 Investment in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 74.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMNB shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $362.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.