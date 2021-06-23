Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,693 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

