Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,019 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.81.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

