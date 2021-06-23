Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,296 Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

RGLD stock opened at $110.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

