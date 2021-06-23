Contrasting Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) & Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Salisbury Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 26.07% 11.59% 1.08% Cortland Bancorp 27.82% 12.23% 1.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Cortland Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.52 $11.94 million $4.20 11.36 Cortland Bancorp $34.45 million 3.22 $8.26 million N/A N/A

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cortland Bancorp beats Salisbury Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services with remote deposit, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, including demand and time deposits, savings, money market, and checking accounts. The company also provides commercial loans, such as commercial, financial, real estate construction and development, and commercial real estate loans, as well as small business lending and trade financing; and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. In addition, it offers brokerage services; investment products comprises estate planning, qualified retirement plans, mutual funds, annuities, life insurance, fixed income and equity securities, equity research and recommendations, and asset management services under the Cortland Private Wealth Management brand; night depository, automated teller, and other services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and Internet and mobile banking options. As of February 1, 2021, the company operated through 13 full-service offices in Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in Northeastern Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. Cortland Bancorp was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

