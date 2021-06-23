Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CTTAY has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oddo Bhf cut Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. 290,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

