ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) vs. PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Financial Review

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and PC Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 3.29 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -2.30 PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.47 $55.76 million $2.15 21.40

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.03% 8.21% 5.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ContextLogic and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00

ContextLogic presently has a consensus price target of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 69.80%. PC Connection has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given ContextLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than PC Connection.

Summary

PC Connection beats ContextLogic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

