Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,673 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $19,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $224.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

