ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,524 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $4,692,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 473,922 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 278,707 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.12. 93,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,003,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of -405.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

