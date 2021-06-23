ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $62.12 and last traded at $62.07, with a volume of 37517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.79.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COP. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

