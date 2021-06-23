Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

