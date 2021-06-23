Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Comtech Telecommunications posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 825%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMTL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.93. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $19,205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 474,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,934,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

