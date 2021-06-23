Comparing Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) & ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ContextLogic and Overstock.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion 3.29 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -2.30 Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.47 $56.00 million $1.24 70.19

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Overstock.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ContextLogic and Overstock.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 Overstock.com 0 0 6 0 3.00

ContextLogic presently has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 69.80%. Overstock.com has a consensus price target of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.10%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Overstock.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com 3.09% 26.14% 12.27%

Summary

Overstock.com beats ContextLogic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. In addition, the company offers businesses advertising products or services on its website. It provides its products and services through its internet websites, which include overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. Further, it focuses on the development and management of financial applications of blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

