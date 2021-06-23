Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFRUY. HSBC downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 350,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.26. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

