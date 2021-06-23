Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,934,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

IPVIU stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

