Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes $247,000 Position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOTU. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000.

OTCMKTS:BIOTU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

