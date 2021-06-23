Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $498,000 in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $635,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

COVAU stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

