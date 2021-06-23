Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Harmonic worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.67 million, a PE ratio of -53.20, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

