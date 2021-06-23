Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Decreases Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

TPH opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.