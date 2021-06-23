Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 172 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LGND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.61 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.99.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.