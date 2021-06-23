Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 30,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Comcast by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 324,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,542,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 42,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $263.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

