Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 180,052 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $16.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 7.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

