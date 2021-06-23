Colony Capital, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Colony Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Colony Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colony Capital in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colony Capital has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $31,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,893,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311,147 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,639,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,624,000 after buying an additional 4,958,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $17,820,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

