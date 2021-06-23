Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.05

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.05 and last traded at $78.77, with a volume of 136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.46.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after acquiring an additional 328,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,635,000 after acquiring an additional 293,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $21,394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter worth $7,429,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

