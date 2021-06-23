Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CGNT stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.