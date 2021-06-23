Clever DeFi (CLVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,311.00

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00004617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $11,311.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00044792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00105240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00149366 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,550.67 or 1.00455961 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

