Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $24.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $778.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. Clarus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. Analysts expect that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $113,483.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,108 shares of company stock valued at $482,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Clarus by 48.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clarus by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

