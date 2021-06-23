Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Nicolas Sokolow Sells 4,809 Shares

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicolas Sokolow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clarus alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of Clarus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $113,483.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of Clarus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $243,028.67.

On Monday, June 14th, Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00.

Clarus stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 4,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,478. The company has a market cap of $763.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $26.07.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 90.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.