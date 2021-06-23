ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after buying an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,462,000 after acquiring an additional 162,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $26,936,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of AAP stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,154. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

