ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 21,100 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,291,000 after buying an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

AMD traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,981,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89. The company has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

