ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.9% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,403 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,775,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,586 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,592,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $336,741,000 after purchasing an additional 557,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.90. 94,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,071. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.97. The stock has a market cap of $224.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $4,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,622 shares of company stock valued at $55,917,256 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

