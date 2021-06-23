ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $12.62 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $151.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

